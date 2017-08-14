All apartments in Houston
1414 Laird Street Unit A

1414 Laird Street · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Laird Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Front unit of development. Three story two bedroom, two and a half bathroom loft. Hardwood floors throughout unit. Guest bedroom down stairs with full bathroom attached. Large open living room, dining room, and kitchen on second floor. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Lots of natural light. Wine fridge included. Master bedroom on third floor with modern concept closet, and a huge balcony/terrace with a view of the downtown skyline. Master bathroom features his and her sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Laird Street Unit A have any available units?
1414 Laird Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Laird Street Unit A have?
Some of 1414 Laird Street Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Laird Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Laird Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Laird Street Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Laird Street Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1414 Laird Street Unit A offer parking?
No, 1414 Laird Street Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1414 Laird Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Laird Street Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Laird Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 1414 Laird Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Laird Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1414 Laird Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Laird Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Laird Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

