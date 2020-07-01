All apartments in Houston
14120 Misty Meadow Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14120 Misty Meadow Lane

14120 Misty Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14120 Misty Meadow Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Opportunity to lease 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Memorial Club Townhome community nestled between beautiful trees on a quiet street with no thoroughfare. Features include rare 3 car carport, 2 master size bedrooms, one bedroom down, California Custom closet in master, and new A/C and Hot Water heater to name a few. Custom windows have been installed by local company that are designed for Houston weather. The home is airy with an open concept perfect for entertaining. You are greeted by custom garden at front door, while on the back patio you are greeted by nature and calmness. Enjoy a swim or playing tennis in the community amenities, managed by good HOA with reasonable dues in area. Zoned to acclaimed SBISD schools and minutes from Katy Freeway and CityCentre.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14120 Misty Meadow Lane have any available units?
14120 Misty Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14120 Misty Meadow Lane have?
Some of 14120 Misty Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14120 Misty Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14120 Misty Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14120 Misty Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14120 Misty Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14120 Misty Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14120 Misty Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 14120 Misty Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14120 Misty Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14120 Misty Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14120 Misty Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 14120 Misty Meadow Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 14120 Misty Meadow Lane has accessible units.
Does 14120 Misty Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14120 Misty Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

