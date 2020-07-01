14120 Misty Meadow Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible carport parking pool tennis court

Opportunity to lease 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Memorial Club Townhome community nestled between beautiful trees on a quiet street with no thoroughfare. Features include rare 3 car carport, 2 master size bedrooms, one bedroom down, California Custom closet in master, and new A/C and Hot Water heater to name a few. Custom windows have been installed by local company that are designed for Houston weather. The home is airy with an open concept perfect for entertaining. You are greeted by custom garden at front door, while on the back patio you are greeted by nature and calmness. Enjoy a swim or playing tennis in the community amenities, managed by good HOA with reasonable dues in area. Zoned to acclaimed SBISD schools and minutes from Katy Freeway and CityCentre.