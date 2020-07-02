14115 River Forest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool hot tub media room

Stunning 2-Story Luxury Home with Gorgeous Pool Located in River Forest Subdivision. Completely Renovated with Open Floor Plan w/ Beautiful High Ceilings, New Tile Floors, Fresh Carpet, & Freshly Painted Walls. Amazing Island Kitchen with High End Granite Countertops, New Classy White Cabinets, and NEW Stainless Steel Appliances! Relax in the Gorgeous Family Room with High Ceilings, Stone Fireplace, and Classy Fixtures. Spacious Formal Dining and Living Rooms w/ Huge Windows and Lots of Natural Light! Elegant Downstairs Master Suite w/ Sitting Area & Direct Access to Backyard. Classy Master Bath w/ Jacuzzi, Walk-In Shower, & Dual Sinks. Stunning Iron Rod Stairway Leads to Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs. Large Media Room with French Doors Ideal for Movie Nights! Huge Backyard with Luxurious Heated Pool & Patio - Perfect for Entertaining! EXCELLENT CONDITION - PRICED TO SELL!