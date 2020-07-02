All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14115 River Forest Drive

14115 River Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14115 River Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Stunning 2-Story Luxury Home with Gorgeous Pool Located in River Forest Subdivision. Completely Renovated with Open Floor Plan w/ Beautiful High Ceilings, New Tile Floors, Fresh Carpet, & Freshly Painted Walls. Amazing Island Kitchen with High End Granite Countertops, New Classy White Cabinets, and NEW Stainless Steel Appliances! Relax in the Gorgeous Family Room with High Ceilings, Stone Fireplace, and Classy Fixtures. Spacious Formal Dining and Living Rooms w/ Huge Windows and Lots of Natural Light! Elegant Downstairs Master Suite w/ Sitting Area & Direct Access to Backyard. Classy Master Bath w/ Jacuzzi, Walk-In Shower, & Dual Sinks. Stunning Iron Rod Stairway Leads to Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs. Large Media Room with French Doors Ideal for Movie Nights! Huge Backyard with Luxurious Heated Pool & Patio - Perfect for Entertaining! EXCELLENT CONDITION - PRICED TO SELL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14115 River Forest Drive have any available units?
14115 River Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14115 River Forest Drive have?
Some of 14115 River Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14115 River Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14115 River Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14115 River Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14115 River Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14115 River Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14115 River Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 14115 River Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14115 River Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14115 River Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14115 River Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 14115 River Forest Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 14115 River Forest Drive has accessible units.
Does 14115 River Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14115 River Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.

