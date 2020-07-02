All apartments in Houston
14103 Heatherhill pl
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:37 PM

14103 Heatherhill pl

14103 Heatherhill Pl · No Longer Available
Location

14103 Heatherhill Pl, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
vailable 7/10. Upgraded cul de sac executive house 5/4.5/2 (2016 full remodel) zoned and walking distance to prestigious Barbara Bush elementary. Open concept, high ceilings, luxury Ceramic tiles 1st floor, wood floors on 2nd,no carpet. Granite coutertops kitchen and all bathrooms. Master bathroom has frame-less glass shower. Separate entrance apartment build above garage in 2016, high ceilings, fully equipped with dedicated AC, kitchen and luxury bathroom. Ideal as 'in law suite' or extended guest stay (Can be excluded from lease if not needed). Backyard paradise with extended patio, playground, tree with climbing rope and orange tree that produces Jan to March. Neighborhood pool / club house in extensive upgrade will be ready 6/1 per HOA. Cameras stay with the property, tenant responsible for monitoring.Furnished / partially furnished negotiable. Walking / biking distance to pool, playground and Terry Hershey's park entrance. Kitchen appliances, washer, dryer included.
2016 remodeled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14103 Heatherhill pl have any available units?
14103 Heatherhill pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14103 Heatherhill pl have?
Some of 14103 Heatherhill pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14103 Heatherhill pl currently offering any rent specials?
14103 Heatherhill pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14103 Heatherhill pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14103 Heatherhill pl is pet friendly.
Does 14103 Heatherhill pl offer parking?
Yes, 14103 Heatherhill pl offers parking.
Does 14103 Heatherhill pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14103 Heatherhill pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14103 Heatherhill pl have a pool?
Yes, 14103 Heatherhill pl has a pool.
Does 14103 Heatherhill pl have accessible units?
No, 14103 Heatherhill pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14103 Heatherhill pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14103 Heatherhill pl does not have units with dishwashers.

