14103 Heatherhill pl

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

vailable 7/10. Upgraded cul de sac executive house 5/4.5/2 (2016 full remodel) zoned and walking distance to prestigious Barbara Bush elementary. Open concept, high ceilings, luxury Ceramic tiles 1st floor, wood floors on 2nd,no carpet. Granite coutertops kitchen and all bathrooms. Master bathroom has frame-less glass shower. Separate entrance apartment build above garage in 2016, high ceilings, fully equipped with dedicated AC, kitchen and luxury bathroom. Ideal as 'in law suite' or extended guest stay (Can be excluded from lease if not needed). Backyard paradise with extended patio, playground, tree with climbing rope and orange tree that produces Jan to March. Neighborhood pool / club house in extensive upgrade will be ready 6/1 per HOA. Cameras stay with the property, tenant responsible for monitoring.Furnished / partially furnished negotiable. Walking / biking distance to pool, playground and Terry Hershey's park entrance. Kitchen appliances, washer, dryer included.

2016 remodeled.