1409 Bonanza Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport stainless steel fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

Great Townhome in a great LOCATION!!! In the heart of Clear Lake and off of a popular street of Bay Area Blvd. Only minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and parks. This home includes stainless steel refrigerator, and inside washer and dryer. Two-story home with laminate and tile floors throughout. Open living room with a fireplace presenting with natural lighting throughout. Private courtyard leading to your detached 2 carports. Master bedroom and secondary bedrooms located on the second floor with two full baths.