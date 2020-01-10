All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 11 2020 at 4:27 PM

1409 Bonanza Road

1409 Bonanza Road · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Bonanza Road, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
Great Townhome in a great LOCATION!!! In the heart of Clear Lake and off of a popular street of Bay Area Blvd. Only minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and parks. This home includes stainless steel refrigerator, and inside washer and dryer. Two-story home with laminate and tile floors throughout. Open living room with a fireplace presenting with natural lighting throughout. Private courtyard leading to your detached 2 carports. Master bedroom and secondary bedrooms located on the second floor with two full baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Bonanza Road have any available units?
1409 Bonanza Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Bonanza Road have?
Some of 1409 Bonanza Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Bonanza Road currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Bonanza Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Bonanza Road pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Bonanza Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1409 Bonanza Road offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Bonanza Road offers parking.
Does 1409 Bonanza Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 Bonanza Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Bonanza Road have a pool?
No, 1409 Bonanza Road does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Bonanza Road have accessible units?
No, 1409 Bonanza Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Bonanza Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Bonanza Road has units with dishwashers.

