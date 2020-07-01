Rent Calculator
1404 Welch St
1404 Welch Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1404 Welch Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Modern renovated condo w/ Washer & Dryer that we need leased ASAP!
Call me @281-764-4035 to tour this week. Tour by appointment ONLY.
Applicants must make 3X the rent amount. GOOD credit is a must. NO broken leases. NO evictions. NO criminal background history.
We look forward to showing you the home! We have other units in the neighborhood with similar finishes available ASAP. Would love to show you those too.
(RLNE4670877)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1404 Welch St have any available units?
1404 Welch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1404 Welch St have?
Some of 1404 Welch St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1404 Welch St currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Welch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Welch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Welch St is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Welch St offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Welch St offers parking.
Does 1404 Welch St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 Welch St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Welch St have a pool?
Yes, 1404 Welch St has a pool.
Does 1404 Welch St have accessible units?
No, 1404 Welch St does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Welch St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Welch St has units with dishwashers.
