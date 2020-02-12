All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1403 Ramada

1403 Ramada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Ramada Drive, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
range
Beautiful Townhome with two car parking next to University Houston, Clearlake, NASA and within walking distance to elementary, middle and high school. It is furnished or unfurnished. It is available until June 1st, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Ramada have any available units?
1403 Ramada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 Ramada have?
Some of 1403 Ramada's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Ramada currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Ramada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Ramada pet-friendly?
No, 1403 Ramada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1403 Ramada offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Ramada offers parking.
Does 1403 Ramada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Ramada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Ramada have a pool?
No, 1403 Ramada does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Ramada have accessible units?
No, 1403 Ramada does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Ramada have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 Ramada does not have units with dishwashers.

