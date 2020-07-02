1402 Asbury Street

Amenities

This lovely Mediterranean-style stucco home in the Rice Military/Washington Corridor area is perfectly situated for work and play. Walking distance from Memorial Park, minutes from River Oaks Shopping and easy access to the best restaurants inside the loop. Fabulous kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. This property has quick access to all of the major freeways and great property for Corporate or Executive professionals. Open floor plan, great light with lots of windows. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included.