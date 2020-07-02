All apartments in Houston
1402 Asbury Street

1402 Asbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Asbury Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely Mediterranean-style stucco home in the Rice Military/Washington Corridor area is perfectly situated for work and play. Walking distance from Memorial Park, minutes from River Oaks Shopping and easy access to the best restaurants inside the loop. Fabulous kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. This property has quick access to all of the major freeways and great property for Corporate or Executive professionals. Open floor plan, great light with lots of windows. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Asbury Street have any available units?
1402 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Asbury Street have?
Some of 1402 Asbury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Asbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Asbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1402 Asbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Asbury Street offers parking.
Does 1402 Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 Asbury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 1402 Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Asbury Street have accessible units?
No, 1402 Asbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Asbury Street has units with dishwashers.

