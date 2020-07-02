14010 BARNHART Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Stunning Mediterranean Custom Built Home at the Magnificent Lakes of Parkway manned gated Community! Features 3 bedrooms plus a gameroom/study that can be also used as a fourth bedroom. Home location is second to none! It is centrally located just steps away from Club House, pool and walking trails. Conveniently for families with kids attending The Village School, school bus picks up and drops off at Club House so no driving required... what a bliss no carpool lines! Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, breakfast area and formal dining. Unique floorplan offering Master and one secondary bedroom downstairs. Beautiful Covered Veranda and patio area, with lush landscaping and fig trees at back. This home can also be leased furnished. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator is offered with Rental.