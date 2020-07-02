All apartments in Houston
14010 BARNHART Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14010 BARNHART Boulevard

14010 Barnhart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14010 Barnhart Boulevard, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Mediterranean Custom Built Home at the Magnificent Lakes of Parkway manned gated Community! Features 3 bedrooms plus a gameroom/study that can be also used as a fourth bedroom. Home location is second to none! It is centrally located just steps away from Club House, pool and walking trails. Conveniently for families with kids attending The Village School, school bus picks up and drops off at Club House so no driving required... what a bliss no carpool lines! Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, breakfast area and formal dining. Unique floorplan offering Master and one secondary bedroom downstairs. Beautiful Covered Veranda and patio area, with lush landscaping and fig trees at back. This home can also be leased furnished. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator is offered with Rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14010 BARNHART Boulevard have any available units?
14010 BARNHART Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14010 BARNHART Boulevard have?
Some of 14010 BARNHART Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14010 BARNHART Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14010 BARNHART Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14010 BARNHART Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 14010 BARNHART Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14010 BARNHART Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 14010 BARNHART Boulevard offers parking.
Does 14010 BARNHART Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14010 BARNHART Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14010 BARNHART Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 14010 BARNHART Boulevard has a pool.
Does 14010 BARNHART Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 14010 BARNHART Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 14010 BARNHART Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14010 BARNHART Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

