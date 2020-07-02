All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1395 Arlington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1395 Arlington
Last updated May 14 2019 at 8:38 AM

1395 Arlington

1395 Arlington St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1395 Arlington St, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
Cute 2 bed 2 bath townhouse in the height with pool access in the Heights! Great access to Downtown as well as the Med Center, Galleria, Upper Kirby and Energy Corridor areas. Master bedroom has queen bed. Guest bedroom has 2 twin XL beds also has king bed bridge if pushing the beds together to make a king is desired. The guest room also comes with a twin trundle. A queen air mattress is also available. This will be a fully furnished rental. Security deposit is requried by HOA. Please contact with any questions and for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1395 Arlington have any available units?
1395 Arlington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1395 Arlington currently offering any rent specials?
1395 Arlington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1395 Arlington pet-friendly?
No, 1395 Arlington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1395 Arlington offer parking?
No, 1395 Arlington does not offer parking.
Does 1395 Arlington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1395 Arlington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1395 Arlington have a pool?
Yes, 1395 Arlington has a pool.
Does 1395 Arlington have accessible units?
No, 1395 Arlington does not have accessible units.
Does 1395 Arlington have units with dishwashers?
No, 1395 Arlington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1395 Arlington have units with air conditioning?
No, 1395 Arlington does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77040
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes
Houston, TX 77075
Lincoln Medical Center
7200 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
Piney Point
9100 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Truxillo
3019 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX 77004
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive
Houston, TX 77075
Abbey at Jones Road
10802 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston