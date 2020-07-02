1395 Arlington

Amenities

Cute 2 bed 2 bath townhouse in the height with pool access in the Heights! Great access to Downtown as well as the Med Center, Galleria, Upper Kirby and Energy Corridor areas. Master bedroom has queen bed. Guest bedroom has 2 twin XL beds also has king bed bridge if pushing the beds together to make a king is desired. The guest room also comes with a twin trundle. A queen air mattress is also available. This will be a fully furnished rental. Security deposit is requried by HOA. Please contact with any questions and for more details!