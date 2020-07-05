All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:11 PM

13915 Summerfair Court

13915 Summerfair Court · No Longer Available
Location

13915 Summerfair Court, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
media room
Pristine Westin home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable location of Summerwood! Study, Formal Dining, Open Concept with Gourmet Kitchen, Master Suite Down, Game Room PLUS Media Room, 3 BR Up! Very well maintained, great floor plan, and gorgeous ! Extras inc. Scraped Hardwood Flooring, Rotunda Foyer w Spiral Wrought Iron Staircase, Gas Fireplace, Coffered Ceilings, Walk-in Closets, Covered Back Patio, Upstairs Balcony, Oversized Garage, Sprinkler System. Truly a Wonderful Place to Call HOME! NO PETS/SMOKERS PLZ!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13915 Summerfair Court have any available units?
13915 Summerfair Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13915 Summerfair Court have?
Some of 13915 Summerfair Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13915 Summerfair Court currently offering any rent specials?
13915 Summerfair Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13915 Summerfair Court pet-friendly?
No, 13915 Summerfair Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13915 Summerfair Court offer parking?
Yes, 13915 Summerfair Court offers parking.
Does 13915 Summerfair Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13915 Summerfair Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13915 Summerfair Court have a pool?
No, 13915 Summerfair Court does not have a pool.
Does 13915 Summerfair Court have accessible units?
Yes, 13915 Summerfair Court has accessible units.
Does 13915 Summerfair Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13915 Summerfair Court has units with dishwashers.

