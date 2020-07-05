13915 Summerfair Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage media room

Pristine Westin home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable location of Summerwood! Study, Formal Dining, Open Concept with Gourmet Kitchen, Master Suite Down, Game Room PLUS Media Room, 3 BR Up! Very well maintained, great floor plan, and gorgeous ! Extras inc. Scraped Hardwood Flooring, Rotunda Foyer w Spiral Wrought Iron Staircase, Gas Fireplace, Coffered Ceilings, Walk-in Closets, Covered Back Patio, Upstairs Balcony, Oversized Garage, Sprinkler System. Truly a Wonderful Place to Call HOME! NO PETS/SMOKERS PLZ!