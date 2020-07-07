13840 Hollowgreen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage tennis court

Location, location, location. This property is close to HWY 6 and Westheimer. Peaceful neighborhood surrounded by mature trees and nice vegetation. Community includes tennis courts and swimming pool. The townhouse has an inviting and open plan. High ceilings in the living area provides tons of natural light. Big kitchen with granite counter tops opens to dining room. Refrigerator is included. By the garage, seller has installed a shower and closets in case a "mother-in-law" room needs to be adapted there. Master and extra room/gameroom are uptairs. Property was recently painted. Its a great property and you don't want to miss it. Contact your Realtor today.