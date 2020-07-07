All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:39 AM

13840 Hollowgreen Drive

13840 Hollowgreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13840 Hollowgreen Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Location, location, location. This property is close to HWY 6 and Westheimer. Peaceful neighborhood surrounded by mature trees and nice vegetation. Community includes tennis courts and swimming pool. The townhouse has an inviting and open plan. High ceilings in the living area provides tons of natural light. Big kitchen with granite counter tops opens to dining room. Refrigerator is included. By the garage, seller has installed a shower and closets in case a "mother-in-law" room needs to be adapted there. Master and extra room/gameroom are uptairs. Property was recently painted. Its a great property and you don't want to miss it. Contact your Realtor today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13840 Hollowgreen Drive have any available units?
13840 Hollowgreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13840 Hollowgreen Drive have?
Some of 13840 Hollowgreen Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13840 Hollowgreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13840 Hollowgreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13840 Hollowgreen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13840 Hollowgreen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13840 Hollowgreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13840 Hollowgreen Drive offers parking.
Does 13840 Hollowgreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13840 Hollowgreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13840 Hollowgreen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13840 Hollowgreen Drive has a pool.
Does 13840 Hollowgreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 13840 Hollowgreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13840 Hollowgreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13840 Hollowgreen Drive has units with dishwashers.

