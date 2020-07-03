13811 Sugar Dock Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

Absolutely stunning home in the beautiful Lakeshore community! If you desire plenty of space in a luxurious setting, then this is your opportunity to ''vacation'' at home! Great location, corner lot on a cul-de-sac, with easy access to major hwys, airport, downtown, shopping, and in a recognized school district. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, HUGE Master Retreat Down, gourmet kitchen, both formals, Large game room, exercise room, sep. utility, butler's pantry, Impressive 2 story executive Study, Plus a European style Pool and Deck to enjoy year round! Fantastic closets and storage, every room is spacious! Pool and Lawn Maintenance included. No Pets please. Call for a private showing today!