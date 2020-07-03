All apartments in Houston
13811 Sugar Dock Court
13811 Sugar Dock Court

13811 Sugar Dock Court · No Longer Available
Location

13811 Sugar Dock Court, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely stunning home in the beautiful Lakeshore community! If you desire plenty of space in a luxurious setting, then this is your opportunity to ''vacation'' at home! Great location, corner lot on a cul-de-sac, with easy access to major hwys, airport, downtown, shopping, and in a recognized school district. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, HUGE Master Retreat Down, gourmet kitchen, both formals, Large game room, exercise room, sep. utility, butler's pantry, Impressive 2 story executive Study, Plus a European style Pool and Deck to enjoy year round! Fantastic closets and storage, every room is spacious! Pool and Lawn Maintenance included. No Pets please. Call for a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13811 Sugar Dock Court have any available units?
13811 Sugar Dock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13811 Sugar Dock Court have?
Some of 13811 Sugar Dock Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13811 Sugar Dock Court currently offering any rent specials?
13811 Sugar Dock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13811 Sugar Dock Court pet-friendly?
No, 13811 Sugar Dock Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13811 Sugar Dock Court offer parking?
Yes, 13811 Sugar Dock Court offers parking.
Does 13811 Sugar Dock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13811 Sugar Dock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13811 Sugar Dock Court have a pool?
Yes, 13811 Sugar Dock Court has a pool.
Does 13811 Sugar Dock Court have accessible units?
No, 13811 Sugar Dock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13811 Sugar Dock Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13811 Sugar Dock Court has units with dishwashers.

