13810 Wickersham Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Price: $1750

Security Deposit: $1550

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Trash & Yard: $125

Sq Feet: 1525

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Disposal, Oven. Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer



Extras: Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this gorgeous property your next home! You'll love all its open floor plan and spaces. Broad kitchen is open to the LARGE living room. It includes stainless steel appliances and features a wide island. It also has more than enough cabinets. This gem has 3 large bedrooms and 2 stylish baths. The master bath includes a walk-in shower additional to the GORGEOUS bathtub with sliding glass doors. Granite countertops, beautiful tile floors and plenty of sunlight throughout the whole house. Glass doors in one of the family areas open to a lovely patio and a large fenced backyard. Ceiling fans, den, patio, 2 car attached garage. Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



