Last updated January 28 2020 at 2:58 PM

13810 Wickersham Lane

13810 Wickersham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13810 Wickersham Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT & $200 LEASING BONUS TO AGENTS ***

Price: $1750
Security Deposit: $1550
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Trash & Yard: $125
Sq Feet: 1525
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Disposal, Oven. Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer

Extras: Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this gorgeous property your next home! You'll love all its open floor plan and spaces. Broad kitchen is open to the LARGE living room. It includes stainless steel appliances and features a wide island. It also has more than enough cabinets. This gem has 3 large bedrooms and 2 stylish baths. The master bath includes a walk-in shower additional to the GORGEOUS bathtub with sliding glass doors. Granite countertops, beautiful tile floors and plenty of sunlight throughout the whole house. Glass doors in one of the family areas open to a lovely patio and a large fenced backyard. Ceiling fans, den, patio, 2 car attached garage. Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13810 Wickersham Lane have any available units?
13810 Wickersham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13810 Wickersham Lane have?
Some of 13810 Wickersham Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13810 Wickersham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13810 Wickersham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13810 Wickersham Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13810 Wickersham Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13810 Wickersham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13810 Wickersham Lane offers parking.
Does 13810 Wickersham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13810 Wickersham Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13810 Wickersham Lane have a pool?
No, 13810 Wickersham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13810 Wickersham Lane have accessible units?
No, 13810 Wickersham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13810 Wickersham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13810 Wickersham Lane has units with dishwashers.

