Amenities
13734 Corken Way Ct - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.
Price: $1875
Security Deposit: $1675
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 2372
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove.
Extras:Come take a look at this beautiful 4 beds 2.5 baths in Southeast Houston. You'll love its Hardwood Floors and open spaces. It has a large kitchen featuring a lovely island and more than enough counter and cabinet with stainless stove, refrigerator and microwave included! The bedrooms have plenty of storage space. There's a garden tub and double sinks in the master bathroom. Large game room and living area with plenty of natural sunlight! Large-sized backyard has a nice deck. This beauty is conveniently located with easy access to I-45 and Beltway 8. Don't wait, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
