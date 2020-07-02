Amenities

13734 Corken Way Ct - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



Price: $1875

Security Deposit: $1675

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 2372

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove.



Extras:Come take a look at this beautiful 4 beds 2.5 baths in Southeast Houston. You'll love its Hardwood Floors and open spaces. It has a large kitchen featuring a lovely island and more than enough counter and cabinet with stainless stove, refrigerator and microwave included! The bedrooms have plenty of storage space. There's a garden tub and double sinks in the master bathroom. Large game room and living area with plenty of natural sunlight! Large-sized backyard has a nice deck. This beauty is conveniently located with easy access to I-45 and Beltway 8. Don't wait, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

