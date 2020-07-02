All apartments in Houston
13734 Corken Way Ct

13734 Corken Way Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13734 Corken Way Ct, Houston, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13734 Corken Way Ct - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

Price: $1875
Security Deposit: $1675
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 2372
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove.

Extras:Come take a look at this beautiful 4 beds 2.5 baths in Southeast Houston. You'll love its Hardwood Floors and open spaces. It has a large kitchen featuring a lovely island and more than enough counter and cabinet with stainless stove, refrigerator and microwave included! The bedrooms have plenty of storage space. There's a garden tub and double sinks in the master bathroom. Large game room and living area with plenty of natural sunlight! Large-sized backyard has a nice deck. This beauty is conveniently located with easy access to I-45 and Beltway 8. Don't wait, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE2573778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13734 Corken Way Ct have any available units?
13734 Corken Way Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13734 Corken Way Ct have?
Some of 13734 Corken Way Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13734 Corken Way Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13734 Corken Way Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13734 Corken Way Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13734 Corken Way Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13734 Corken Way Ct offer parking?
No, 13734 Corken Way Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13734 Corken Way Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13734 Corken Way Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13734 Corken Way Ct have a pool?
No, 13734 Corken Way Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13734 Corken Way Ct have accessible units?
No, 13734 Corken Way Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13734 Corken Way Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13734 Corken Way Ct has units with dishwashers.

