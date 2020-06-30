All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

13611 Westin Hills Court

13611 Westin Hills Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13611 Westin Hills Ct, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This wonderful luxury Mediterranean Kickerillo 5 bed, 5/1 bath, 3 car attached garages with pool, spa & large very private back yard. This gorgeous home is full of upgrades & boasts a wonderful kitchen with an amazing Sub Zero fridge freezer with additional wine storage & drinks drawers. The kitchen has beautiful upgraded granite counters, large pantry, gas cook top & breakfast bar & is open plan to Living room & dining room. Enjoy the large master suite with sitting area & views out to the pool, large master bathroom with modern nest bath & his & her closets, 2nd BR down with ensuite bathroom, large 2 story den with gas fire & doors out to the covered patio with fabulous built in outdoor kitchen, study with hardwood floors & built ins. A further 3 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms - 2 with stand alone showers with seamless cabinets, huge game room with large balcony to enjoy outdoor living & views of the pool. Tile roof. Washer, Dryer, Fridge, pool & yard included in lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13611 Westin Hills Court have any available units?
13611 Westin Hills Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13611 Westin Hills Court have?
Some of 13611 Westin Hills Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13611 Westin Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
13611 Westin Hills Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13611 Westin Hills Court pet-friendly?
No, 13611 Westin Hills Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13611 Westin Hills Court offer parking?
Yes, 13611 Westin Hills Court offers parking.
Does 13611 Westin Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13611 Westin Hills Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13611 Westin Hills Court have a pool?
Yes, 13611 Westin Hills Court has a pool.
Does 13611 Westin Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 13611 Westin Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13611 Westin Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13611 Westin Hills Court has units with dishwashers.

