13611 Westin Hills Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

This wonderful luxury Mediterranean Kickerillo 5 bed, 5/1 bath, 3 car attached garages with pool, spa & large very private back yard. This gorgeous home is full of upgrades & boasts a wonderful kitchen with an amazing Sub Zero fridge freezer with additional wine storage & drinks drawers. The kitchen has beautiful upgraded granite counters, large pantry, gas cook top & breakfast bar & is open plan to Living room & dining room. Enjoy the large master suite with sitting area & views out to the pool, large master bathroom with modern nest bath & his & her closets, 2nd BR down with ensuite bathroom, large 2 story den with gas fire & doors out to the covered patio with fabulous built in outdoor kitchen, study with hardwood floors & built ins. A further 3 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms - 2 with stand alone showers with seamless cabinets, huge game room with large balcony to enjoy outdoor living & views of the pool. Tile roof. Washer, Dryer, Fridge, pool & yard included in lease price.