1349 Martin Street
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:53 PM

1349 Martin Street

1349 Martin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1349 Martin Street, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Charming Move-In Ready home in Oak Forest a quiet, welcoming neighborhood with gorgeous new construction and charming mid-century homes zoned to the highly rated Oak Forest Elementary school. Two close by parks, library, lots of biking and walking trails, plenty of shopping and nearby entertainment and easy access to 610, 290 and I-45 make this a perfect location to call home. This open plan, 3 bedroom home features rich hardwood flooring throughout (no carpet), lots of windows bringing in natural light and an updated kitchen with granite counters, tiled back splash and updated hardware. The nice sized bedrooms have custom built-in wardrobes with lots of storage. Updated bathroom with new tile flooring. The yard is nicely landscaped with mature trees. Spacious backyard is fully fenced with a paved patio to relax on and enjoy the large backyard with family and friends. Washer, dryer, microwave and refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 Martin Street have any available units?
1349 Martin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 Martin Street have?
Some of 1349 Martin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 Martin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Martin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Martin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1349 Martin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1349 Martin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1349 Martin Street offers parking.
Does 1349 Martin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1349 Martin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Martin Street have a pool?
No, 1349 Martin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Martin Street have accessible units?
No, 1349 Martin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Martin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 Martin Street has units with dishwashers.

