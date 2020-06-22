1349 Martin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Charming Move-In Ready home in Oak Forest a quiet, welcoming neighborhood with gorgeous new construction and charming mid-century homes zoned to the highly rated Oak Forest Elementary school. Two close by parks, library, lots of biking and walking trails, plenty of shopping and nearby entertainment and easy access to 610, 290 and I-45 make this a perfect location to call home. This open plan, 3 bedroom home features rich hardwood flooring throughout (no carpet), lots of windows bringing in natural light and an updated kitchen with granite counters, tiled back splash and updated hardware. The nice sized bedrooms have custom built-in wardrobes with lots of storage. Updated bathroom with new tile flooring. The yard is nicely landscaped with mature trees. Spacious backyard is fully fenced with a paved patio to relax on and enjoy the large backyard with family and friends. Washer, dryer, microwave and refrigerator included.