13411 Summer Villa Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Come visit this lovely one-story home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Summerwood! This home features a huge yard with a large covered patio and sprinkler system. Inside the home you will find 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, both formal and informal living areas, formal dining room and separate study; surround sound both inside and outside the home, wood and tile flooring and an awesome island kitchen with lots of maple cabinets, granite countertops, gas stove and newer appliances (refrigerator stays)! Master Suite features crown molding and a master bath which includes a jacuzzi tub with separate shower, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. Don't miss out... schedule your private viewing today!