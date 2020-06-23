All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13411 Summer Villa Lane

13411 Summer Villa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13411 Summer Villa Lane, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Come visit this lovely one-story home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Summerwood! This home features a huge yard with a large covered patio and sprinkler system. Inside the home you will find 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, both formal and informal living areas, formal dining room and separate study; surround sound both inside and outside the home, wood and tile flooring and an awesome island kitchen with lots of maple cabinets, granite countertops, gas stove and newer appliances (refrigerator stays)! Master Suite features crown molding and a master bath which includes a jacuzzi tub with separate shower, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. Don't miss out... schedule your private viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13411 Summer Villa Lane have any available units?
13411 Summer Villa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13411 Summer Villa Lane have?
Some of 13411 Summer Villa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13411 Summer Villa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13411 Summer Villa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13411 Summer Villa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13411 Summer Villa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13411 Summer Villa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13411 Summer Villa Lane offers parking.
Does 13411 Summer Villa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13411 Summer Villa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13411 Summer Villa Lane have a pool?
No, 13411 Summer Villa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13411 Summer Villa Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 13411 Summer Villa Lane has accessible units.
Does 13411 Summer Villa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13411 Summer Villa Lane has units with dishwashers.

