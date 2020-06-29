13328 Westheimer Rd

Amenities

Go on, don't be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you haven't experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you've only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already!



Apartment Amenities



Island Style Kitchens with Granite Countertops



Kenmore Appliance Package



Relaxing Bathrooms with Garden Bathtubs



Private Patio or Balcony



Ceiling Fans in Living Room & Master



Programmable Thermostat



Washer & Dryer in unit *stackable in A1 & A2



2" Wooden Blinds



9' Ceilings



Stylish Wood Finish & Carpet Combo Flooring



Fiber Optic TV & Internet Wiring



Community Amenities



Resident lounge



Outdoor kitchen with gas grills with TV



TV lounge



State of the art fitness center



Parcel lockers



Resort Style pool



Gated



Looking for that new apartment?



Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?



Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info