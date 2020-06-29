All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13328 Westheimer Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13328 Westheimer Rd
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:22 AM

13328 Westheimer Rd

13328 Westheimer Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13328 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Go on, don't be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you haven't experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you've only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Island Style Kitchens with Granite Countertops

Kenmore Appliance Package

Relaxing Bathrooms with Garden Bathtubs

Private Patio or Balcony

Ceiling Fans in Living Room & Master

Programmable Thermostat

Washer & Dryer in unit *stackable in A1 & A2

2" Wooden Blinds

9' Ceilings

Stylish Wood Finish & Carpet Combo Flooring

Fiber Optic TV & Internet Wiring

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Resident lounge

Outdoor kitchen with gas grills with TV

TV lounge

State of the art fitness center

Parcel lockers

Resort Style pool

Gated

________________________________

Looking for that new apartment?

Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?

Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13328 Westheimer Rd have any available units?
13328 Westheimer Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13328 Westheimer Rd have?
Some of 13328 Westheimer Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13328 Westheimer Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13328 Westheimer Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13328 Westheimer Rd pet-friendly?
No, 13328 Westheimer Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13328 Westheimer Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13328 Westheimer Rd offers parking.
Does 13328 Westheimer Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13328 Westheimer Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13328 Westheimer Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13328 Westheimer Rd has a pool.
Does 13328 Westheimer Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 13328 Westheimer Rd has accessible units.
Does 13328 Westheimer Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13328 Westheimer Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7 Riverway
7 Riverway
Houston, TX 77056
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard
Houston, TX 77074
Monticello Square
5312 Clarewood Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Hanover ​Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Fannin Station
10000 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77045
Northwest Corners
8520 Pitner Rd
Houston, TX 77080
Park Falls
19321 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Bella Palazzo
13098 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston