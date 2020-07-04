All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:21 PM

13306 NE Golden Field Drive

13306 Golden Field Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13306 Golden Field Dr, Houston, TX 77059
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 2 & half Bathrooms double story Home in the Heart of Clear Lake Houston! You will Love this Beautiful Home! So Warm and Inviting Freshly Painted, New Carpet in upstairs Bedrooms, stairs. Tiles in Master Bedroom, Living, Dining and Kitchen area. New Roof and New water heater only 2 years old. Equipped with Security system, 3 outside cameras and motion Detectors in the Home. Two Air-conditioning units. Home has AHS Warranty on all kitchen appliances and all major systems. Nice Big Walk-in Closets in all Bedrooms. Plenty of space for your family to Grow.The Home is Located in desirable Houston Clear Lake's Prestigious Northfork Subdivision. Easy Access to all Shopping Centers, Hospitals and Major Roads Hwy 3 and I-45. Not very Far from Nasa, Kemah Etc.COME Visit it! You will love it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13306 NE Golden Field Drive have any available units?
13306 NE Golden Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13306 NE Golden Field Drive have?
Some of 13306 NE Golden Field Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13306 NE Golden Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13306 NE Golden Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13306 NE Golden Field Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13306 NE Golden Field Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13306 NE Golden Field Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13306 NE Golden Field Drive offers parking.
Does 13306 NE Golden Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13306 NE Golden Field Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13306 NE Golden Field Drive have a pool?
No, 13306 NE Golden Field Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13306 NE Golden Field Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 13306 NE Golden Field Drive has accessible units.
Does 13306 NE Golden Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13306 NE Golden Field Drive has units with dishwashers.

