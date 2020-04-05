1312 Live Oak Street

Amenities
Built in 1936 this 876-sqft loft is modern, industrial, rustic, with a bit of bohemian flare. It has oversized windows giving you a feel of city living without feeling cramped
Although its a studio, its quite spacious. The 15 foot high ceilings and open space
make it comfortable for larger gatherings (hosted for 15 who were comfortable sit/standing)
The neighborhood
The Secret Group - new comedy club & bar
8th Wonder Brewery
Sigma Brewery
Saint Arnolds brewery (2miles, take taxi)
Brothers Tacos (awesome breakfast burritos)
Walking distance to the sports - Rockets, Astros, & Dynamo stadiums
George R Brown (GRB) convention center
**10 minute drive to Football stadium
Getting around
Outside the apartments is the Metro Bus (1.75 a ride), .5 miles is the Metro Light Rail and your walking distance to downtown (10 minute walk)
Other things to note
The rooftop has a beautiful front row view of downtown.. day or night. Check it out!