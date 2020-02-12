All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1311 Antoine Drive

1311 Antoine Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a beautiful, small complex in Spring Branch conveniently located to I-10 and 610. Unit is located on the second floor directly adjacent to the two assigned parking spots and across the street from mailboxes and pool. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout living, dining and bedrooms. Large living room open to dining room with built-ins and mirrored wall next to kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The two bedrooms are on opposite ends of the unit with large closets. Each room has access to it's own bathroom with master bedroom having an en suite. Both bathrooms were completely remodeled within the last 4 months. Refrigerator, washer/dryer will be included with the lease. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Antoine Drive have any available units?
1311 Antoine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Antoine Drive have?
Some of 1311 Antoine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Antoine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Antoine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Antoine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Antoine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1311 Antoine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Antoine Drive offers parking.
Does 1311 Antoine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 Antoine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Antoine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1311 Antoine Drive has a pool.
Does 1311 Antoine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1311 Antoine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Antoine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Antoine Drive has units with dishwashers.

