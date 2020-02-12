1311 Antoine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a beautiful, small complex in Spring Branch conveniently located to I-10 and 610. Unit is located on the second floor directly adjacent to the two assigned parking spots and across the street from mailboxes and pool. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout living, dining and bedrooms. Large living room open to dining room with built-ins and mirrored wall next to kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The two bedrooms are on opposite ends of the unit with large closets. Each room has access to it's own bathroom with master bedroom having an en suite. Both bathrooms were completely remodeled within the last 4 months. Refrigerator, washer/dryer will be included with the lease. Come see it today!