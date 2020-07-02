All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 6 2020 at 10:29 PM

13106 Townwood Dr

13106 Townwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13106 Townwood Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is the perfect oasis for those who like all the perks of being close to downtown and also like to take some personal time to relax away from the hustle bustle of life.  This is an adorable home that has a brick faced fireplace to cuddle up by on a cold winter night. Recently renovated, you can move right in and immediately turn the space into your new home sweet home with just a few finishing touches. The huge backyard surrounded by a privacy fence gives the perfect opportunity to have gatherings with friends and families to create memories that will last a lifetime. Feel at ease everyday knowing this home is exclusively managed by Marketplace Homes. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13106 Townwood Dr have any available units?
13106 Townwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13106 Townwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13106 Townwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13106 Townwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13106 Townwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13106 Townwood Dr offer parking?
No, 13106 Townwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13106 Townwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13106 Townwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13106 Townwood Dr have a pool?
No, 13106 Townwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13106 Townwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 13106 Townwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13106 Townwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13106 Townwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13106 Townwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13106 Townwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

