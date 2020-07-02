13106 Townwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is the perfect oasis for those who like all the perks of being close to downtown and also like to take some personal time to relax away from the hustle bustle of life. This is an adorable home that has a brick faced fireplace to cuddle up by on a cold winter night. Recently renovated, you can move right in and immediately turn the space into your new home sweet home with just a few finishing touches. The huge backyard surrounded by a privacy fence gives the perfect opportunity to have gatherings with friends and families to create memories that will last a lifetime. Feel at ease everyday knowing this home is exclusively managed by Marketplace Homes. Schedule your private showing today!