Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

UPDATED HOME IN DESIRABLE GEORGETOWN! GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO CITY CENTER & MEMORIAL CITY MALL WITH QUICK ACCESS TO BELTWAY 8 & I-10. HOME FEATURES LAMINATE THROUGH MAIN AREA; KITCHEN LOOKS OUT TO THE DINING AND OFFERS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES & PLENTY OF COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE. SPACIOUS LIVING W/ LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT & BUILT-IN SHELVING.; MASTER W/VANITY AND WALK IN CLOSET; UPDATED MASTER BATH. 2 ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING SPOTS. MUST SEE!