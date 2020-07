Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently Updated & Clean Duplex rental in quiet Oak Meadows. Convenient to 225, 610 or I-45. Fresh paint & refinished hardwood floors throughout. New Ceiling Fans in every room. 3 Bedrooms with closets & 1 updated Bathroom with nice shower and good storage. Open Kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar & updated flooring. Large driveway for parking. Water & Gas included in Rent. Contact us to view the property today!