All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1302 Berrywood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1302 Berrywood Lane
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:21 PM

1302 Berrywood Lane

1302 Berrywood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1302 Berrywood Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Welcome Home!! This beautiful recently updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home is zoned to Houston ISD. Upon entering you will find wood-like flooring throughout the home and custom paint. Near the entryway, there is a quiet yet cozy area that could be used for an office space or formal living area. The living room boast bright natural lighting that will be perfect for entertaining! The master room is located in the back of the home, perfect for relaxing after a long day. Also check out the newly installed Bluetooth speaker in the bathrooms! This home has a spacious backyard and uncovered patio! This home is fully furnished and Wifi is included in rent! Call today to set up your tour of this magnificent home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Berrywood Lane have any available units?
1302 Berrywood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Berrywood Lane have?
Some of 1302 Berrywood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Berrywood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Berrywood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Berrywood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Berrywood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1302 Berrywood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Berrywood Lane offers parking.
Does 1302 Berrywood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Berrywood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Berrywood Lane have a pool?
No, 1302 Berrywood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Berrywood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1302 Berrywood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Berrywood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Berrywood Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX 77006
AmberJack Estates
529 Barker Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77094
Huntington at Stonefield
13100 Stonefield Dr
Houston, TX 77014
36sixty
3660 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046
Melia Medical Center
8383 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr
Houston, TX 77037

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston