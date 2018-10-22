1302 Berrywood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Welcome Home!! This beautiful recently updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home is zoned to Houston ISD. Upon entering you will find wood-like flooring throughout the home and custom paint. Near the entryway, there is a quiet yet cozy area that could be used for an office space or formal living area. The living room boast bright natural lighting that will be perfect for entertaining! The master room is located in the back of the home, perfect for relaxing after a long day. Also check out the newly installed Bluetooth speaker in the bathrooms! This home has a spacious backyard and uncovered patio! This home is fully furnished and Wifi is included in rent! Call today to set up your tour of this magnificent home!