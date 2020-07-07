13018 Meadowline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath home in a great neighborhood. Lovely landscaping greets you as you approach the front door, opening to high ceilings, open living space & an abundance of windows bringing in natural light. Neutral, crisp tiled flooring carries you through the impressive living room & into the kitchen with tons of cabinets & counter space, SS appliances, open sight lines to the living space & close access to the formal dining room. Master bedroom on first floor with warm, laminate wood flooring & spacious master bath with double sinks, glass enclosed shower & jetted soaker tub. Three additional bedrooms upstairs with same wood flooring, NO CARPET, two full baths & large game room. Topped it all off with a large, fully fenced backyard WITH SPRINKLER SYSTEM & charming covered patio. Foundation repaired in Dec. 2018 with TRANSFERRABLE WARRANTY. NEVER FLOODED!