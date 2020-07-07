All apartments in Houston
13018 Meadowline Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 4:58 PM

13018 Meadowline Drive

13018 Meadowline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13018 Meadowline Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath home in a great neighborhood. Lovely landscaping greets you as you approach the front door, opening to high ceilings, open living space & an abundance of windows bringing in natural light. Neutral, crisp tiled flooring carries you through the impressive living room & into the kitchen with tons of cabinets & counter space, SS appliances, open sight lines to the living space & close access to the formal dining room. Master bedroom on first floor with warm, laminate wood flooring & spacious master bath with double sinks, glass enclosed shower & jetted soaker tub. Three additional bedrooms upstairs with same wood flooring, NO CARPET, two full baths & large game room. Topped it all off with a large, fully fenced backyard WITH SPRINKLER SYSTEM & charming covered patio. Foundation repaired in Dec. 2018 with TRANSFERRABLE WARRANTY. NEVER FLOODED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13018 Meadowline Drive have any available units?
13018 Meadowline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13018 Meadowline Drive have?
Some of 13018 Meadowline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13018 Meadowline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13018 Meadowline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13018 Meadowline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13018 Meadowline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13018 Meadowline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13018 Meadowline Drive offers parking.
Does 13018 Meadowline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13018 Meadowline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13018 Meadowline Drive have a pool?
No, 13018 Meadowline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13018 Meadowline Drive have accessible units?
No, 13018 Meadowline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13018 Meadowline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13018 Meadowline Drive has units with dishwashers.

