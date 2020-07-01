12963 Kingsbridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing renovation of this FIRST FLOOR LIVING patio home in the gated community of Lake of Stonehenge! Master bedroom down with adjoining study/sitting room with wood burning fireplace. Upstairs there is a secondary bedroom and loft area that could be a game room, study, or 3rd bedroom. Brand new cabinetry and granite counters in this gourmet island kitchen! A full suite of stainless steel appliances come with the home, including refrigerator. Washer and dryer will be provided for lease. The home was affected by the reservoir release, but has been fully renovated and ready for move in! Very private, light filled home minutes from the community lake!