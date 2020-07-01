All apartments in Houston
12963 Kingsbridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12963 Kingsbridge Lane

12963 Kingsbridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12963 Kingsbridge Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Amazing renovation of this FIRST FLOOR LIVING patio home in the gated community of Lake of Stonehenge! Master bedroom down with adjoining study/sitting room with wood burning fireplace. Upstairs there is a secondary bedroom and loft area that could be a game room, study, or 3rd bedroom. Brand new cabinetry and granite counters in this gourmet island kitchen! A full suite of stainless steel appliances come with the home, including refrigerator. Washer and dryer will be provided for lease. The home was affected by the reservoir release, but has been fully renovated and ready for move in! Very private, light filled home minutes from the community lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12963 Kingsbridge Lane have any available units?
12963 Kingsbridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12963 Kingsbridge Lane have?
Some of 12963 Kingsbridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12963 Kingsbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12963 Kingsbridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12963 Kingsbridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12963 Kingsbridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12963 Kingsbridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12963 Kingsbridge Lane offers parking.
Does 12963 Kingsbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12963 Kingsbridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12963 Kingsbridge Lane have a pool?
No, 12963 Kingsbridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12963 Kingsbridge Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 12963 Kingsbridge Lane has accessible units.
Does 12963 Kingsbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12963 Kingsbridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

