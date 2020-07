Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

This beautiful home features light, bright, and modern living space with water views. Located in a gated community just a short drive from the Energy Corridor, I-10, shopping, and dining. First floor master suite will make you think you're at the spa with a separate tub and shower with designer finishes and skylight. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with loft overlooking the open living room. Patio and deck wrap around the home to relax and take in the scenery.