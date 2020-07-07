12834 Ashford Chase Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in Houston, TX is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,047sqft. Great curb appeal with a front porch overlooking the beautiful yard. Step inside to see the spacious, open concept – living, foyer area. The living room offers high, vaulted ceilings, large windows offering natural lighting. The kitchen offers upgraded appliances, sleek counter tops, and lots of cabinet space, along with another set of glass doors to enter the backyard. The spacious master bedroom provides doors giving access to the backyard and vast closet space. The master bathroom offers a lot of space with smooth countertops. Additional bedrooms are a great size and offer ceiling fans. Notable features such as washer and dryer hookup, attached garage, and fenced in backyard are worth a trip! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

