All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12834 Ashford Chase Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12834 Ashford Chase Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:37 PM

12834 Ashford Chase Drive

12834 Ashford Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12834 Ashford Chase Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Houston, TX is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,047sqft. Great curb appeal with a front porch overlooking the beautiful yard. Step inside to see the spacious, open concept – living, foyer area. The living room offers high, vaulted ceilings, large windows offering natural lighting. The kitchen offers upgraded appliances, sleek counter tops, and lots of cabinet space, along with another set of glass doors to enter the backyard. The spacious master bedroom provides doors giving access to the backyard and vast closet space. The master bathroom offers a lot of space with smooth countertops. Additional bedrooms are a great size and offer ceiling fans. Notable features such as washer and dryer hookup, attached garage, and fenced in backyard are worth a trip! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/
Prospective tenant
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12834 Ashford Chase Drive have any available units?
12834 Ashford Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12834 Ashford Chase Drive have?
Some of 12834 Ashford Chase Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12834 Ashford Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12834 Ashford Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12834 Ashford Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12834 Ashford Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12834 Ashford Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12834 Ashford Chase Drive offers parking.
Does 12834 Ashford Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12834 Ashford Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12834 Ashford Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 12834 Ashford Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12834 Ashford Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 12834 Ashford Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12834 Ashford Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12834 Ashford Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marquee Uptown
2306 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Residences at Kirby Collection
3200 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
3333 Weslayan
3333 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
Tiffany Bay
16505 Tiffany Ct
Houston, TX 77058
The Peacock
1414 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Aliso Briar Forest
14698 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Southpoint
12801 Roydon Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Tuscany Park Apartments
1901 Augusta Drive
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston