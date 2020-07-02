All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 30 2020 at 3:48 PM

128 Amundsen Street

128 Amundsen Street · No Longer Available
Location

128 Amundsen Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this fully renovated bungalow and guest house in Bradley White Oak. Main house features a quaint little front porch which leads inside to a large Great Room with living/dining combo, and flows into a roomy island kitchen. High ceilings and lots of natural light further compliment this living space. Master bedroom is complete with en-suite bath and large walk-in closet. Second bedroom is accompanied with its own full bath. Amenities include engineered wood flooring, quartz counter tops, new SS appliances and more. Guest house is just a few feet away. This little charmer is complete with its own kitchen, and a Great Room with living/dining combo. An additional bedroom, with another full bath make this an ideal space for family, friends and multiple other uses. All measurements/sq' approximate. Guest house adds extra 509 sq'. Please verify. Exclusions include all furniture, linens, decorations, televisions,dishes,etc. Landlord may be agreeable to rent items.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Amundsen Street have any available units?
128 Amundsen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Amundsen Street have?
Some of 128 Amundsen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Amundsen Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 Amundsen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Amundsen Street pet-friendly?
No, 128 Amundsen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 128 Amundsen Street offer parking?
No, 128 Amundsen Street does not offer parking.
Does 128 Amundsen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Amundsen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Amundsen Street have a pool?
No, 128 Amundsen Street does not have a pool.
Does 128 Amundsen Street have accessible units?
No, 128 Amundsen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Amundsen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Amundsen Street does not have units with dishwashers.

