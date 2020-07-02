128 Amundsen Street

Amenities

Check out this fully renovated bungalow and guest house in Bradley White Oak. Main house features a quaint little front porch which leads inside to a large Great Room with living/dining combo, and flows into a roomy island kitchen. High ceilings and lots of natural light further compliment this living space. Master bedroom is complete with en-suite bath and large walk-in closet. Second bedroom is accompanied with its own full bath. Amenities include engineered wood flooring, quartz counter tops, new SS appliances and more. Guest house is just a few feet away. This little charmer is complete with its own kitchen, and a Great Room with living/dining combo. An additional bedroom, with another full bath make this an ideal space for family, friends and multiple other uses. All measurements/sq' approximate. Guest house adds extra 509 sq'. Please verify. Exclusions include all furniture, linens, decorations, televisions,dishes,etc. Landlord may be agreeable to rent items.