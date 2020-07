Amenities

Popular Perry plan with hardwood floors/stairs, 2/2 with bonus area included! Charming Heights townhouse located interior of subdivision away from street, home includes 3rd floor balcony and views of quiet green space. Living, dining and kitchen with granite counter tops. Master bedroom with extra room area and carpet located on 3rd floor. Easily access to popular restaurants, bars and West White Oak Bayou Trail. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Dont miss this one!