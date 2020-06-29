All apartments in Houston
12550 Whittington dr #806

12550 Whittington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12550 Whittington Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedrooms 2 Baths For Lease in Gated Community! - Beautiful Well Kept Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, high ceilings in a Gated community! Within the Energy Corridor area. Convenient location, Easy access to I-10 and Beltway 8. Close to shopping and restaurants and parks.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE5136900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12550 Whittington dr #806 have any available units?
12550 Whittington dr #806 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12550 Whittington dr #806 currently offering any rent specials?
12550 Whittington dr #806 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12550 Whittington dr #806 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12550 Whittington dr #806 is pet friendly.
Does 12550 Whittington dr #806 offer parking?
No, 12550 Whittington dr #806 does not offer parking.
Does 12550 Whittington dr #806 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12550 Whittington dr #806 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12550 Whittington dr #806 have a pool?
No, 12550 Whittington dr #806 does not have a pool.
Does 12550 Whittington dr #806 have accessible units?
No, 12550 Whittington dr #806 does not have accessible units.
Does 12550 Whittington dr #806 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12550 Whittington dr #806 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12550 Whittington dr #806 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12550 Whittington dr #806 does not have units with air conditioning.

