12519 Ashford Meadow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Two-story TOWNHOME!!! AVAIL before 3/1/19.. UPDATING in Progress -to include NEW UPGRADES!! Previously Renovated!!! LG 2/2. 1st Level : Dining area opens to Large Living area w/FP. Front Parking is steps away from front door. 2nd Level features Spacious 2 bedrooms/ 2baths. LANDLORD will consider New Washer / Dryer for $25 month increase. Landlord pays for Water & trash pickup. Tenant pays Elec & Cable, phone. Spacious!!! ENJOY 2 level Living for ONLY 950/month. Just off Westheimer & Dairyashford. Near HEB, Restaurants, Home Depo, Lowes, Fitness Centers, Westpark Tollway, near Westside HPD station 2 blocks away.. Plenty of Parking by Permit. Call for Appt.