Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12519 Ashford Meadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12519 Ashford Meadow Drive

12519 Ashford Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12519 Ashford Meadow Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Two-story TOWNHOME!!! AVAIL before 3/1/19.. UPDATING in Progress -to include NEW UPGRADES!! Previously Renovated!!! LG 2/2. 1st Level : Dining area opens to Large Living area w/FP. Front Parking is steps away from front door. 2nd Level features Spacious 2 bedrooms/ 2baths. LANDLORD will consider New Washer / Dryer for $25 month increase. Landlord pays for Water & trash pickup. Tenant pays Elec & Cable, phone. Spacious!!! ENJOY 2 level Living for ONLY 950/month. Just off Westheimer & Dairyashford. Near HEB, Restaurants, Home Depo, Lowes, Fitness Centers, Westpark Tollway, near Westside HPD station 2 blocks away.. Plenty of Parking by Permit. Call for Appt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12519 Ashford Meadow Drive have any available units?
12519 Ashford Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12519 Ashford Meadow Drive have?
Some of 12519 Ashford Meadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12519 Ashford Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12519 Ashford Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12519 Ashford Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12519 Ashford Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12519 Ashford Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12519 Ashford Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 12519 Ashford Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12519 Ashford Meadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12519 Ashford Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 12519 Ashford Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12519 Ashford Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 12519 Ashford Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12519 Ashford Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12519 Ashford Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

