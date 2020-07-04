All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12418 Early Horizon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12418 Early Horizon Court
Last updated February 27 2020 at 4:11 PM

12418 Early Horizon Court

12418 Early Horizon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12418 Early Horizon Court, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12418 Early Horizon Court have any available units?
12418 Early Horizon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12418 Early Horizon Court currently offering any rent specials?
12418 Early Horizon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12418 Early Horizon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12418 Early Horizon Court is pet friendly.
Does 12418 Early Horizon Court offer parking?
Yes, 12418 Early Horizon Court offers parking.
Does 12418 Early Horizon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12418 Early Horizon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12418 Early Horizon Court have a pool?
No, 12418 Early Horizon Court does not have a pool.
Does 12418 Early Horizon Court have accessible units?
No, 12418 Early Horizon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12418 Early Horizon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12418 Early Horizon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12418 Early Horizon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12418 Early Horizon Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pebble Creek
10803 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Mid Main Lofts
3550 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Bordeaux
5010 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77056
Holden Heights
525 W 24th St
Houston, TX 77008
Savannah Place I & II
3003 Windchase Boulevard
Houston, TX 77082
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77002
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77074
Left Banks River Oaks
5353 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston