Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1230 SHADOWDALE #6
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:11 AM

1230 SHADOWDALE #6

1230 Shadowdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1230 Shadowdale Drive, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spring Branch Condo with ALL BILLS PAID - Located in Spring Branch near Westview and the Beltway.
Walk to HCC. This one bedroom condo is perfect for the single or couple who wants to be in a good central location. Over looks the pool.

(RLNE2492667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 have any available units?
1230 SHADOWDALE #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 have?
Some of 1230 SHADOWDALE #6's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 currently offering any rent specials?
1230 SHADOWDALE #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 pet-friendly?
No, 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 offer parking?
Yes, 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 offers parking.
Does 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 have a pool?
Yes, 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 has a pool.
Does 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 have accessible units?
No, 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 has units with dishwashers.
