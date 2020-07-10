1230 Shadowdale Drive, Houston, TX 77043 Spring Branch West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spring Branch Condo with ALL BILLS PAID - Located in Spring Branch near Westview and the Beltway. Walk to HCC. This one bedroom condo is perfect for the single or couple who wants to be in a good central location. Over looks the pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 have any available units?
1230 SHADOWDALE #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 have?
Some of 1230 SHADOWDALE #6's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 SHADOWDALE #6 currently offering any rent specials?
1230 SHADOWDALE #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.