1230 SHADOWDALE #6

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Spring Branch Condo with ALL BILLS PAID - Located in Spring Branch near Westview and the Beltway.

Walk to HCC. This one bedroom condo is perfect for the single or couple who wants to be in a good central location. Over looks the pool.



(RLNE2492667)