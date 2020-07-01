12122 Attlee Drive

Amenities
DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY ! Stunning well maintained home with 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car detached garage. Gorgeously remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, huge breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room with new wood look vinyl floors. Neutral paint throughout, recent carpet in bedrooms & stairs. Master bath with 2 walk-in closets & huge shower. Double pane windows. Electric driveway gate, huge sparkling pool, patio for entertaining, green space for playing/gardening. Tons of storage & counter space. Area pool & tennis courts. A must see!