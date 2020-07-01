All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:04 AM

12122 Attlee Drive

Location

12122 Attlee Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY ! Stunning well maintained home with 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car detached garage. Gorgeously remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, huge breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room with new wood look vinyl floors. Neutral paint throughout, recent carpet in bedrooms & stairs. Master bath with 2 walk-in closets & huge shower. Double pane windows. Electric driveway gate, huge sparkling pool, patio for entertaining, green space for playing/gardening. Tons of storage & counter space. Area pool & tennis courts. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12122 Attlee Drive have any available units?
12122 Attlee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12122 Attlee Drive have?
Some of 12122 Attlee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12122 Attlee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12122 Attlee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12122 Attlee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12122 Attlee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12122 Attlee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12122 Attlee Drive offers parking.
Does 12122 Attlee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12122 Attlee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12122 Attlee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12122 Attlee Drive has a pool.
Does 12122 Attlee Drive have accessible units?
No, 12122 Attlee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12122 Attlee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12122 Attlee Drive has units with dishwashers.

