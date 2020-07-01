12122 Attlee Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY ! Stunning well maintained home with 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car detached garage. Gorgeously remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, huge breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room with new wood look vinyl floors. Neutral paint throughout, recent carpet in bedrooms & stairs. Master bath with 2 walk-in closets & huge shower. Double pane windows. Electric driveway gate, huge sparkling pool, patio for entertaining, green space for playing/gardening. Tons of storage & counter space. Area pool & tennis courts. A must see!