All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
12114 Fawnway Dr.
12114 Fawnway Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12114 Fawnway Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
- This home is located in a culdesac.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4652282)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12114 Fawnway Dr. have any available units?
12114 Fawnway Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 12114 Fawnway Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12114 Fawnway Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12114 Fawnway Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12114 Fawnway Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 12114 Fawnway Dr. offer parking?
No, 12114 Fawnway Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12114 Fawnway Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12114 Fawnway Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12114 Fawnway Dr. have a pool?
No, 12114 Fawnway Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12114 Fawnway Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12114 Fawnway Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12114 Fawnway Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12114 Fawnway Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12114 Fawnway Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12114 Fawnway Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
