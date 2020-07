Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Heights 2/1 cottage with updated kitchen and bath. Stainless appliances. Hardwood floors. Huge extra room off kitchen. Large backyard! Pets allowed on case by case basis. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included! Great location in the heart of the Heights! Walking distance to so many fabulous restaurants, shops, cafe's, and Heights Hike and Bike trail. Minutes to Downtown, Med Center, and Galleria!