Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Great Location!!! Beautiful three bedroom / two bath / one story home minutes away from Downtown, Medical Center, and NRG. All new wood laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. This home has an open floor plan with plenty of space in the kitchen and living room. The master suite offers a relaxing bath tub. The home has a spacious backyard for entertaining and summer Barbecues. Welcome home!