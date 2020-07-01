12003 Waldemar Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Looking for an updated home in an established highly sought-after neighborhood? Exemplary public schools. Completely remodeled in 2019 with high quality materials. Foundation work completed during June 2018 before renovation – Transferable lifetime warranty. New paint, floors, kitchen, bathrooms, fixtures, you name it. This home has ample drainage and has never been flooded. This charming family home is a great value for one of the largest homes in the Ashford Village. Inside artfully blends the character of an older home with recent updates providing the best of both worlds. Upon entering the home, you will quickly notice the fully functional wet bar & atrium. As you progress into the living area with a sky-high cathedral ceiling, you will see it has been converted to a modern open flow concept that is just perfect for entertaining. This floor plan lets in plenty of natural light via large windows and 3 skylights. The home is full of built-in cabinets & new curtains.