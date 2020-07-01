All apartments in Houston
12003 Waldemar Dr

12003 Waldemar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12003 Waldemar Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Looking for an updated home in an established highly sought-after neighborhood? Exemplary public schools. Completely remodeled in 2019 with high quality materials. Foundation work completed during June 2018 before renovation – Transferable lifetime warranty. New paint, floors, kitchen, bathrooms, fixtures, you name it. This home has ample drainage and has never been flooded. This charming family home is a great value for one of the largest homes in the Ashford Village. Inside artfully blends the character of an older home with recent updates providing the best of both worlds. Upon entering the home, you will quickly notice the fully functional wet bar & atrium. As you progress into the living area with a sky-high cathedral ceiling, you will see it has been converted to a modern open flow concept that is just perfect for entertaining. This floor plan lets in plenty of natural light via large windows and 3 skylights. The home is full of built-in cabinets & new curtains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12003 Waldemar Dr have any available units?
12003 Waldemar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12003 Waldemar Dr have?
Some of 12003 Waldemar Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12003 Waldemar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12003 Waldemar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12003 Waldemar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12003 Waldemar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12003 Waldemar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12003 Waldemar Dr offers parking.
Does 12003 Waldemar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12003 Waldemar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12003 Waldemar Dr have a pool?
No, 12003 Waldemar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12003 Waldemar Dr have accessible units?
No, 12003 Waldemar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12003 Waldemar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12003 Waldemar Dr has units with dishwashers.

