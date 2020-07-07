All apartments in Houston
Location

11806 Legend Manor Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Immaculate home, vacant and ready for immediate move in! Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms on first floor & large game room or optional 5th bedroom up including a spacious full bath. Natural light, neutral colors, gourmet granite island kitchen with breakfast bar, recent interior paint, carpet and HVAC (per Seller), sprawling living area, dual bedroom suite with den or 1st floor game room, spacious formal dining room, large master retreat and spa like bath, 3 car finished attached garage, generous yard and covered rear patio, short commute to community park and recreation area! A spacious plan that lives like a one story home and offers the flexibility of a second floor game room or extended stay guest suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11806 Legend Manor have any available units?
11806 Legend Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11806 Legend Manor have?
Some of 11806 Legend Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11806 Legend Manor currently offering any rent specials?
11806 Legend Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11806 Legend Manor pet-friendly?
No, 11806 Legend Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11806 Legend Manor offer parking?
Yes, 11806 Legend Manor offers parking.
Does 11806 Legend Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11806 Legend Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11806 Legend Manor have a pool?
No, 11806 Legend Manor does not have a pool.
Does 11806 Legend Manor have accessible units?
Yes, 11806 Legend Manor has accessible units.
Does 11806 Legend Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11806 Legend Manor has units with dishwashers.

