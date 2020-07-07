11806 Legend Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage guest suite hot tub

Immaculate home, vacant and ready for immediate move in! Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms on first floor & large game room or optional 5th bedroom up including a spacious full bath. Natural light, neutral colors, gourmet granite island kitchen with breakfast bar, recent interior paint, carpet and HVAC (per Seller), sprawling living area, dual bedroom suite with den or 1st floor game room, spacious formal dining room, large master retreat and spa like bath, 3 car finished attached garage, generous yard and covered rear patio, short commute to community park and recreation area! A spacious plan that lives like a one story home and offers the flexibility of a second floor game room or extended stay guest suite.