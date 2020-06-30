All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11649 Chimney Rock Road

Location

11649 Chimney Rock Road, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Westbury. Laminate flooring throughout except for bathroom that has custom epoxy, appliances included, as well as all-in-one washer/dryer. Assigned covered parking and available parking in front of the unit too. Located near the Medical Center, Downtown, and only minutes from the NRG stadium. *Disclaimer*Pictures are from before unit was renovated and only to reflect the space available. New pictures coming soon. Awaiting new windows to be installed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11649 Chimney Rock Road have any available units?
11649 Chimney Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11649 Chimney Rock Road have?
Some of 11649 Chimney Rock Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11649 Chimney Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
11649 Chimney Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11649 Chimney Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 11649 Chimney Rock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11649 Chimney Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 11649 Chimney Rock Road offers parking.
Does 11649 Chimney Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11649 Chimney Rock Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11649 Chimney Rock Road have a pool?
No, 11649 Chimney Rock Road does not have a pool.
Does 11649 Chimney Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 11649 Chimney Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11649 Chimney Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11649 Chimney Rock Road has units with dishwashers.

