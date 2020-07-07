All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11626 Royal Oaks Crossing

11626 Royal Oaks Crest · No Longer Available
Location

11626 Royal Oaks Crest, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This 3 Level West Houston town home has lots of living space to fit your lifestyle. The formal dining room opens to the large family room. The kitchen features a convenient, center-island and cozy breakfast nook. The master bedroom suite includes a master bath, walk-in closets, split vanities, a luxurious garden tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms on the second floor share an additional full bath. On the third floor, the large game room served by an additional full bath. plantation shutters, carpet on 2nd level, half bath down, crown molding, surround sound and security system, Good size paved yard space, great location w/in community. North/south exposure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11626 Royal Oaks Crossing have any available units?
11626 Royal Oaks Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11626 Royal Oaks Crossing have?
Some of 11626 Royal Oaks Crossing's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11626 Royal Oaks Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
11626 Royal Oaks Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11626 Royal Oaks Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 11626 Royal Oaks Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11626 Royal Oaks Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 11626 Royal Oaks Crossing offers parking.
Does 11626 Royal Oaks Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11626 Royal Oaks Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11626 Royal Oaks Crossing have a pool?
No, 11626 Royal Oaks Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 11626 Royal Oaks Crossing have accessible units?
No, 11626 Royal Oaks Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 11626 Royal Oaks Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 11626 Royal Oaks Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.

