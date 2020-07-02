1162 Kinley Ln

Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom home in the heart of Garden Oaks! - Property Id: 166039
Gorgeous 3d/1ba home in highly sought after neighborhood. Centrally located, easy access to 610, and walking distance to many bars and restaurants including Crowbar, family friendly breweries, wineries, BerryHill, Plonk!, Kroger, Union Kitchen, lots of new developments, and much more! Huge backyard (10,000 sqft!). Come see for yourself!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166039p
