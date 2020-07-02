All apartments in Houston
1162 Kinley Ln
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:41 AM

1162 Kinley Ln

1162 Kinley Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1162 Kinley Ln, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom home in the heart of Garden Oaks! - Property Id: 166039

Gorgeous 3d/1ba home in highly sought after neighborhood. Centrally located, easy access to 610, and walking distance to many bars and restaurants including Crowbar, family friendly breweries, wineries, BerryHill, Plonk!, Kroger, Union Kitchen, lots of new developments, and much more! Huge backyard (10,000 sqft!). Come see for yourself!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166039p
Property Id 166039

(RLNE5214091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 Kinley Ln have any available units?
1162 Kinley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1162 Kinley Ln have?
Some of 1162 Kinley Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 Kinley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1162 Kinley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 Kinley Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1162 Kinley Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1162 Kinley Ln offer parking?
No, 1162 Kinley Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1162 Kinley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1162 Kinley Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 Kinley Ln have a pool?
No, 1162 Kinley Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1162 Kinley Ln have accessible units?
No, 1162 Kinley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 Kinley Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1162 Kinley Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
