1151 SOPRIS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Home is in option pending status, for sale. Thanks. Nestled at a cul de sac street located at steps away from lake and walking trails. Fabulous open concept layout for a contemporary style living, lots of natural light, high ceilings and spacious living areas.Social area at first level and all bedrooms up at second level, Master bedroom offers a sitting area and an expansive closet space. The two secondary bedrooms face to the front and they have a great view of lake.Gameroom is privately located at third level and can also be used as a 4th bedroom with it's own bath and closet area. This home is located at the heart of the energy corridor and easy access to Hershey Park biking trails! This area didn't flood during Harvey!Property offers wood flooring at stairs, new carpet throughout and a fresh coat of paint plus a light color kitchen cabinets.Home is flanked by green space on both sides which grants lots of natural light in.