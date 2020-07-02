All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1151 SOPRIS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1151 SOPRIS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1151 SOPRIS Drive

1151 Sopris Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1151 Sopris Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Home is in option pending status, for sale. Thanks. Nestled at a cul de sac street located at steps away from lake and walking trails. Fabulous open concept layout for a contemporary style living, lots of natural light, high ceilings and spacious living areas.Social area at first level and all bedrooms up at second level, Master bedroom offers a sitting area and an expansive closet space. The two secondary bedrooms face to the front and they have a great view of lake.Gameroom is privately located at third level and can also be used as a 4th bedroom with it's own bath and closet area. This home is located at the heart of the energy corridor and easy access to Hershey Park biking trails! This area didn't flood during Harvey!Property offers wood flooring at stairs, new carpet throughout and a fresh coat of paint plus a light color kitchen cabinets.Home is flanked by green space on both sides which grants lots of natural light in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 SOPRIS Drive have any available units?
1151 SOPRIS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 SOPRIS Drive have?
Some of 1151 SOPRIS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 SOPRIS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1151 SOPRIS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 SOPRIS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1151 SOPRIS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1151 SOPRIS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1151 SOPRIS Drive offers parking.
Does 1151 SOPRIS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 SOPRIS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 SOPRIS Drive have a pool?
No, 1151 SOPRIS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1151 SOPRIS Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1151 SOPRIS Drive has accessible units.
Does 1151 SOPRIS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 SOPRIS Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59
Houston, TX 77339
Garrott
3602 Garrott Street
Houston, TX 77006
The Travis
3300 Main Street
Houston, TX 77002
Cedars at Ellington
950 FM 1959 Rd
Houston, TX 77034
Las Varandas Del Sur
10003 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Lighthouse at Willowbrook
12330 N Gessner Dr
Houston, TX 77064
Clear Creek Landing
11717 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston