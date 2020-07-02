11427 Legend Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage hot tub

SENSATIONAL 1.5 STORY GOLF COURSE HOME & BREATHTAKING POOL within the beautiful, 24-hour guard-gated Royal Oaks Country Club community! Located on one of the finest golf course lots, this sprawling 1.5 story design offers in the main house 3 bdrms down + flex room w/powderbath on half story that could function as a 4th bdrm OR gameroom. The separate casita/quarters offers your guests a glorious stay with its' own full bedroom & full bath. The main house is designed for open-concept living with a lovely formal dining room, dual living areas, gorgeous island kitchen with built-in SubZero fridge & Thermador gas cooktop, central wet bar, marvelous panoramic windows, and a phenomenal study. Serene Master Retreat overlooking the 12th fairway is well appointed with a spa-like bathroom & two enormous walk-in closets. Captivating golf course views paired with one amazing backyard oasis create the most enjoyable retreat! This superb design is a rare find within ROCC!