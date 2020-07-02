All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:55 PM

11427 Legend Manor

11427 Legend Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11427 Legend Manor Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
SENSATIONAL 1.5 STORY GOLF COURSE HOME & BREATHTAKING POOL within the beautiful, 24-hour guard-gated Royal Oaks Country Club community! Located on one of the finest golf course lots, this sprawling 1.5 story design offers in the main house 3 bdrms down + flex room w/powderbath on half story that could function as a 4th bdrm OR gameroom. The separate casita/quarters offers your guests a glorious stay with its' own full bedroom & full bath. The main house is designed for open-concept living with a lovely formal dining room, dual living areas, gorgeous island kitchen with built-in SubZero fridge & Thermador gas cooktop, central wet bar, marvelous panoramic windows, and a phenomenal study. Serene Master Retreat overlooking the 12th fairway is well appointed with a spa-like bathroom & two enormous walk-in closets. Captivating golf course views paired with one amazing backyard oasis create the most enjoyable retreat! This superb design is a rare find within ROCC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11427 Legend Manor have any available units?
11427 Legend Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11427 Legend Manor have?
Some of 11427 Legend Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11427 Legend Manor currently offering any rent specials?
11427 Legend Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11427 Legend Manor pet-friendly?
No, 11427 Legend Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11427 Legend Manor offer parking?
Yes, 11427 Legend Manor offers parking.
Does 11427 Legend Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11427 Legend Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11427 Legend Manor have a pool?
Yes, 11427 Legend Manor has a pool.
Does 11427 Legend Manor have accessible units?
Yes, 11427 Legend Manor has accessible units.
Does 11427 Legend Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11427 Legend Manor has units with dishwashers.

