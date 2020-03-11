All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11311 Overbrook Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11311 Overbrook Ln
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:02 AM

11311 Overbrook Ln

11311 Overbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11311 Overbrook Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11311 Overbrook - Home located at Cul-De-Sac with easy access to major highways. Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Village West. Beautiful flooring throughout, Relaxing landscaped atrium with fountain! Wide open ceiling in living area and brick fireplace! Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, wet bar, and custom vent hood open to the dining area. This home provides great privacy due to the location. The master suite boasts dual sinks and a large walk in closet! The secondary rooms are nice sized and provide plenty of natural lighting! Wonderful sized backyard for your family entertaining! Dont miss this house and schedule a showing today! Close to Trader Joe's, Wholefood, HEB, Phoenicia, Lowe's, West Beltway 8. Dont miss this house and schedule a showing today!

(RLNE4652692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11311 Overbrook Ln have any available units?
11311 Overbrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11311 Overbrook Ln have?
Some of 11311 Overbrook Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11311 Overbrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11311 Overbrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11311 Overbrook Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11311 Overbrook Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11311 Overbrook Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11311 Overbrook Ln offers parking.
Does 11311 Overbrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11311 Overbrook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11311 Overbrook Ln have a pool?
No, 11311 Overbrook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11311 Overbrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 11311 Overbrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11311 Overbrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11311 Overbrook Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Breakers at Windmill Lakes
9750 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075
The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Residences 2727
2727 Elmside Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Creekstone
10440 Deerwood Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Allen House
3433 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Richmond Chase
8155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
Kingsland West
18325 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
Gables Post Oak
1875 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston