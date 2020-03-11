11311 Overbrook Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11311 Overbrook - Home located at Cul-De-Sac with easy access to major highways. Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Village West. Beautiful flooring throughout, Relaxing landscaped atrium with fountain! Wide open ceiling in living area and brick fireplace! Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, wet bar, and custom vent hood open to the dining area. This home provides great privacy due to the location. The master suite boasts dual sinks and a large walk in closet! The secondary rooms are nice sized and provide plenty of natural lighting! Wonderful sized backyard for your family entertaining! Dont miss this house and schedule a showing today! Close to Trader Joe's, Wholefood, HEB, Phoenicia, Lowe's, West Beltway 8. Dont miss this house and schedule a showing today!



(RLNE4652692)