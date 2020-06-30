All apartments in Houston
1131 Rusk St

1131 Rusk Street · No Longer Available
Location

1131 Rusk Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
It appears life has taken a strange turn ever since you started that company, you know, the one that turns beanie babies into AI powered personal assistants. Everyone thought you were crazy, rightfully so. But obviously people didn’t catch on to your brilliant insight that nothing is more adorable than a small stuffed AI powered bear ordering things for you off Amazon.

Anyways, the business took off and you are filthy rich. So rich you need your own airport to store all your private jets. So rich you order extra guacamole on top of everything (really, everything). And of course, you need a comfy luxurious headquarters where you can contemplate how rich and cool you are. I can think of no better location for this sort of introspection than this luxury Downtown Houston apartment. Yes, the one with the wine fridge and rainfall shower heads. Nothing says success like rainfall shower heads.

___________________________________________________________

Quick Notes

Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.

Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)

Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.

We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool.

We’re also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.

We’re free to work with!

Apartments are pet friendly!

Tacos. Tacos are awesome.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Elegant quartz countertops with waterfall edge

Custom wood 48″ cabinetry with soft close

Stainless steel farmhouse sinks

Stainless steel KitchenAid® appliance package with convection oven and microwave

Boutique custom bathroom cabinetry

10’ – 11’ ceiling options

Coffered ceilings

Wine refrigerators with 46-bottle capacity

Oversized soaking tubs

Separate walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads

Energy saving washers and dryers

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Heated resort-style pool

Upscale restaurant on premises

Social lounge with demonstration kitchen

State-of-the-art fitness center with on-demand cardio/spin

Private media/theater room

On-site golf simulator

Resident conference room

24-hour concierge/doorman

Climate-controlled storage

Pet friendly with covered dog run and pet washing station

Gourmet coffee and snack bar

Rooftop sky terrace with outdoor fireplace

Additional club room with poker table, darts, pool table and ping pong

Outdoor kitchen and gas grills

______________________________________________

About Us

Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you are looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you are probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.

It sucks. But we are here for you. We are Taco Street Houston, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We’re here to make your lives easy and awesome….at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we are free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreethouston) to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Rusk St have any available units?
1131 Rusk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131 Rusk St have?
Some of 1131 Rusk St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Rusk St currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Rusk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Rusk St pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Rusk St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1131 Rusk St offer parking?
Yes, 1131 Rusk St offers parking.
Does 1131 Rusk St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 Rusk St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Rusk St have a pool?
Yes, 1131 Rusk St has a pool.
Does 1131 Rusk St have accessible units?
Yes, 1131 Rusk St has accessible units.
Does 1131 Rusk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Rusk St does not have units with dishwashers.

