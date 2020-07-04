All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11213 Shannon Hills Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11213 Shannon Hills Dr
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:13 PM

11213 Shannon Hills Dr

11213 Shannon Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Alief
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11213 Shannon Hills Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
11213 Shannon Hills - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1150
Security Deposit: $950
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1640
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Separate Oven, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.

Extras: WOW! Take a look at this cute 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse ready to be called your home! Conveniently located minutes from Sam Houston Parkway. This cutie has a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as refrigerator! It comes with a large living room area, roomy bedrooms with large closets, all this for a low price! Don't wait, it will lease FAST! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4305899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11213 Shannon Hills Dr have any available units?
11213 Shannon Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11213 Shannon Hills Dr have?
Some of 11213 Shannon Hills Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11213 Shannon Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11213 Shannon Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11213 Shannon Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11213 Shannon Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11213 Shannon Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 11213 Shannon Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11213 Shannon Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11213 Shannon Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11213 Shannon Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 11213 Shannon Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11213 Shannon Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 11213 Shannon Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11213 Shannon Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11213 Shannon Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Heights
404 Oxford St
Houston, TX 77007
Madison Park of Westchase
9801 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Westmount at London Park
14545 Bammel North Houston Rd
Houston, TX 77014
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Magnolia Creek
799 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Aventura on Briar Forest
14515 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
2121 Ella
2121 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Tanglebrook Apartments
1410 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston