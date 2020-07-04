11213 Shannon Hills Dr

Amenities
11213 Shannon Hills - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1150
Security Deposit: $950
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1640
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Separate Oven, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.
Extras: WOW! Take a look at this cute 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse ready to be called your home! Conveniently located minutes from Sam Houston Parkway. This cutie has a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as refrigerator! It comes with a large living room area, roomy bedrooms with large closets, all this for a low price! Don't wait, it will lease FAST! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
