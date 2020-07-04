11213 Shannon Hills Dr

Amenities

11213 Shannon Hills - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1150

Security Deposit: $950

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1640

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Separate Oven, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.



Extras: WOW! Take a look at this cute 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse ready to be called your home! Conveniently located minutes from Sam Houston Parkway. This cutie has a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as refrigerator! It comes with a large living room area, roomy bedrooms with large closets, all this for a low price! Don't wait, it will lease FAST! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



